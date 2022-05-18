Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Calls on Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard for Title Race Help

Current Liverpool captain has called on Aston Villa manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard to help the Reds in the Premier League title race.

After the match against Southampton, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson revealed he will try to call in a favour with a former Liverpool captain before Sunday's round of fixtures.

The Reds came away with a massive victory away at Southampton earlier today. A hard-fought three points were earned with goals coming from two unlikely sources in Joel Matip and Takumi Minamino.

Jurgen Klopp changed the lineup on the night more than expected as Harvey Elliot, Takumi Minamino, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, and Curtis Jones were handed unexpected starts.

In a game that mattered greatly in terms of the Premier League title race, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane did not even feature on the bench. While this may have been due to the FA Cup exploits this past weekend, not even traveling was a huge shock.

After the game, Jordan Henderson praised the mentality of the squad when talking to Sky Sports. He also acknowledged the role that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could play in the title race and ultimately the quadruple bid as a whole.

Jordan Henderson spoke after the game saying, "Hopefully, Stevie and Villa can do us a favour at City. I might give him a call now, actually!"

Supporters now anxiously wait for Sunday to find out whether Steven Gerrard can do what is needed to help his boyhood club achieve what no other club has done, or will ever do.

