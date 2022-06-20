Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Reports: Liverpool Could Offer Out-Of-Favour Man In Exchange For Italian Star

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Liverpool could be looking at a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, with the Reds willing to offer out-of-favour Naby Keita as part of the deal.

Still just 25, Barella has proven himself to be a world-class player at Inter, playing 135 times for the Nerrazzuri following his switch from Cagliari in 2019. 

Nicolo Barella Inter Milan Liverpool target Jurgen Klopp

The Italian could prove to be the final piece in the midfield jigsaw for the Reds, scoring four, and assisting 13 in Serie A last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool's midfield isn't exactly known for its attacking output, meaning that Barella could add a different quality compared to those already at the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly an admirer of the midfielder, admitting he was "very glad" that Barella was ruled out of both legs as the Reds faced Inter in the Champions League round of 16.

As for Keita, his contract expires with Liverpool next summer, making now prime time to get money for him if the Reds don't intend on renewing his deal, however, there are reports saying that Klopp wants to keep the former RB Leipzig man at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Liverpool Are 'Future-Proofing' With New Signing According to Premier League Favourite

By Sam Jones14 minutes ago
Georginio Wijnaldum
Transfers

'Bring In Christian Eriksen, More Creative, More Goals' - Liverpool Fans React To Report Gini Wijnaldum Could Return To Anfield On Loan

By Neil Andrew53 minutes ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'I'm Quite Versatile' - New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay Explains His Playing Style & Versatility

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Gini Wijnaldum
Transfers

Transfers: Jose Enrique Sparks Transfer Rumours Surrounding Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum

By Louis Fielden3 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Calvin Ramsay Transfer Details - Initial Fee, Add-Ons, Sell-On Clause All Revealed

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Naby Keita Diogo Jota Kostas Tsimikas
News

Report: Liverpool Aiming To Get Four Players To Sign New Contracts This Summer But Could Struggle To Convince One

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Liverpool FC s Dirk Kuyt during UEFA Europa League match. April 22, 2010.
Opinions

Opinion: The Top 5 Liverpool Away Kits Of All-Time

By Louis Fielden5 hours ago
Rodrygo
Transfers

Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Continues To Mock Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah After Champions League Victory, Former Red Responds

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago