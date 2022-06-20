Reports: Liverpool Could Offer Out-Of-Favour Man In Exchange For Italian Star

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Liverpool could be looking at a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, with the Reds willing to offer out-of-favour Naby Keita as part of the deal.

Still just 25, Barella has proven himself to be a world-class player at Inter, playing 135 times for the Nerrazzuri following his switch from Cagliari in 2019.

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The Italian could prove to be the final piece in the midfield jigsaw for the Reds, scoring four, and assisting 13 in Serie A last season.

Liverpool's midfield isn't exactly known for its attacking output, meaning that Barella could add a different quality compared to those already at the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly an admirer of the midfielder, admitting he was "very glad" that Barella was ruled out of both legs as the Reds faced Inter in the Champions League round of 16.

As for Keita, his contract expires with Liverpool next summer, making now prime time to get money for him if the Reds don't intend on renewing his deal, however, there are reports saying that Klopp wants to keep the former RB Leipzig man at Anfield.

