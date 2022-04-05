Liverpool Could Utilise Contract Situation Of £63 Million German Star

Liverpool could make the most of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry's contract situation, with the former Arsenal players' deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

According to Goal, Gnabry is contemplating leaving the Munich-based giants, with Real Madrid and Liverpool said to be looking at his situation.

The Reds signed Gnabrys former teammate Thiago Alcantara in the summer, who could play a key role should any deal for Gnabry progress.

The German international has scored 11 and assisted five in 28 Bundesliga games for Bayern this season, helping them sit top of the league, well clear of Borussia Dortmund in second place.

Gnabry has won 10 trophies since arriving at the Allianz Arena, helping the club through a period of domestic dominance.

With such little time left on his deal, Bayern will be keen to make sure Gnabry signs a new deal, or they could be resigned to letting him go for a cut-price deal in the summer.

