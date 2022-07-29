Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Changes His Shirt Number Ahead Of 2022/23 Campaign

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has changed his shirt number from the number 12 to number 2 ahead of the 2022/23 Campaign.

Joe Gomez was attracting interest from Premier League clubs heading into the summer window, however, the England international ended speculation of a move away by putting pen to paper on a new Liverpool contract. Now with his future tied down, Joe Gomez has decided to swap shirt numbers.

Gomez has worn the number '12' shirt since signing for Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool back in 2016, however now he feels like it is time for a change.

The Liverpool official website also confirmed that "The defender has worn No.12 since joining the Reds from Charlton Athletic seven years ago but will now change number ahead of the forthcoming campaign, starting with Saturday’s FA Community Shield encounter with Manchester City.

Additionally, for those who have already purchased a Gomez '12' 2022/23 shirt, the site revealed " As a gesture to those who have already purchased through official club stores a 2022-23 replica shirt printed with ‘Gomez 12’, Joe will personally reimburse fans by way of a like-for-like exchange for a ‘Gomez 2’ jersey."

A class gesture from Joe Gomez who will refund the 2022/23 shirts out of his own pocket. Gomez could next feature for Liverpool this weekend as they face both Manchester City in the Community Shield and Strasbourg at Anfield the

