Skip to main content

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Changes His Shirt Number Ahead Of 2022/23 Campaign

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has changed his shirt number from the number 12 to number 2 ahead of the 2022/23 Campaign.

Joe Gomez was attracting interest from Premier League clubs heading into the summer window, however, the England international ended speculation of a move away by putting pen to paper on a new Liverpool contract. Now with his future tied down, Joe Gomez has decided to swap shirt numbers.

Gomez has worn the number '12' shirt since signing for Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool back in 2016, however now he feels like it is time for a change.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre Season Football Match In Bangkok Joe Gomez of Liverpool in actio
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Liverpool official website also confirmed that "The defender has worn No.12 since joining the Reds from Charlton Athletic seven years ago but will now change number ahead of the forthcoming campaign, starting with Saturday’s FA Community Shield encounter with Manchester City.

Additionally, for those who have already purchased a Gomez '12' 2022/23 shirt, the site revealed " As a gesture to those who have already purchased through official club stores a 2022-23 replica shirt printed with ‘Gomez 12’, Joe will personally reimburse fans by way of a like-for-like exchange for a ‘Gomez 2’ jersey."

A class gesture from Joe Gomez who will refund the 2022/23 shirts out of his own pocket. Gomez could next feature for Liverpool this weekend as they face both Manchester City in the Community Shield and Strasbourg at Anfield the

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Jordan Henderson Premier League
Quotes

Liverpool Coach Has His Say On The Team's Pre-Season Ahead Of Community Shield Match Against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

By Damon Carr23 minutes ago
imago1013466699h
Quotes

'We Want To Win' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Looks Forward to Community Shield Fixture

By Alex Caddick32 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Liverpool's Development Coach Speaks About New Signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, And Calvin Ramsay Adapting To New Club

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Articles

£124.6million a Year in Salaries, but Who Are Liverpool’s Top Five Earners

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_np812.jpg
Transfers

'I Don't Know Why' - Pundit On Reports Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool For Juventus

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

£267MILLION Spent, No Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane, Who Are Jurgen Klopp’s Top 5 Most Expensive Signings

By Matty Orme9 hours ago
Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Community Shield

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
imago1013319860h
Articles

'Incredibly Creative' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Praises Fabio Carvalho

By Alex Caddick17 hours ago