Liverpool Draw AC Milan, Shakhtar, Marseille in UEFA Champions League Simulation

Liverpool are set to begin their journey to Champions League glory in tonight's UCL draw.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League draw, Liverpool were placed in Pot 2 alongside fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham.

LFC Transfer Room simulated the draw to see what Liverpool's group may look like.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds landed in Group F alongside some strong competition.

Our simulation resulted in Liverpool being grouped with AC Milan, Shakhtar, and Marseille.

AC Milan currently sit in 5th place in the Serie A standings. The Italian side notoriously signed Liverpool legend Divock Origi this summer on a free transfer.

Other signings include Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) and Junior Messias (Crotone).

Shakhtar have only played one league match and sit in 7th place.

Marseille find themselves in third place in Ligue 1 after three matches.

The French side made several big-name signings including Alexis Sanchez, Arkadiusz Milik, Eric Bailly and Matteo Guendouzi.

Liverpool will like their chances to not only advance from the group stages but to win the group outright.

The official drawing is just minutes away so stay tuned with LFC Transfer Room to see Liverpool's group stage opponents.

