Skip to main content

Liverpool Draw AC Milan, Shakhtar, Marseille in UEFA Champions League Simulation

Liverpool are set to begin their journey to Champions League glory in tonight's UCL draw.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League draw, Liverpool were placed in Pot 2 alongside fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham.

LFC Transfer Room simulated the draw to see what Liverpool's group may look like.

Champions League Trophy

Jurgen Klopp's Reds landed in Group F alongside some strong competition.

Our simulation resulted in Liverpool being grouped with AC Milan, Shakhtar, and Marseille. 

AC Milan currently sit in 5th place in the Serie A standings. The Italian side notoriously signed Liverpool legend Divock Origi this summer on a free transfer.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other signings include Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) and Junior Messias (Crotone).

Shakhtar have only played one league match and sit in 7th place.

Marseille find themselves in third place in Ligue 1 after three matches.

The French side made several big-name signings including Alexis Sanchez, Arkadiusz Milik, Eric Bailly and Matteo Guendouzi.

Liverpool will like their chances to not only advance from the group stages but to win the group outright.

The official drawing is just minutes away so stay tuned with LFC Transfer Room to see Liverpool's group stage opponents.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolAC Milan

Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker Thinks Sadio Mane Will Be a ‘Big Miss’ for Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Champions League
Opinions

Liverpool And The Champions League Draw - Preferred Opponents And Who To Avoid

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Offer Roberto Firmino Exchange To Secure Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Draw - Who Can Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Transfer Stance On Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'He Looked Disinterested' - Pundit On Virgil van Dijk In Liverpool Defeat To Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Diogo Jota
Quotes

'The Hard Thing Is Not To Reach The Top Of The Mountain But To Stay There' - Diogo Jota On Liverpool Ambitions

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew