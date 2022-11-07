Skip to main content
Confirmed - Liverpool Draw Real Madrid In The Champions League Round Of 16

Jurgen Klopp's men faced Real Madrid in last year's UEFA Champions League final, being beaten by the Spanish Giants. Can they return the favour this year?
Liverpool have been drawn against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the next round of this year's UEFA Champions League 

The Reds faced Madrid in the final of last year's competition, with the Spanish side ultimately coming out on top, beating Jurgen Klopp's men 1-0.

The tie will be the fourth time in six seasons that the Reds have faced Madrid in the competition, meeting in the final twice as well as in the Quarter Finals in the 2020/21 season.

The first leg of the tie will take place at Anfield in February next year, with Liverpool then jetting off to Madrid three weeks later for a tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nerves are high amongst Liverpool fans, with the Reds getting knocked out the last three times the sides have met. 

Elsewhere in the draw, Premier League rivals Manchester City face a trip to German outfit RB Leipzig, whilst Chelsea will face a trip to Borrusia Dortmund in the first knockout round. 

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Italy to face AC Milan, whilst Napoli, who topped Liverpool's group, are set to face off against last year's Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt.

