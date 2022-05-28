Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool & Dua Lipa: Instagram Post Explains Special Relationship (Includes Footage of 'One Kiss Is All It Takes' From Paris Fan Park)

Bleacher Report Football have posted on Instagram showing the special relationship that Liverpool have with the music of Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa

After they won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup at Wembley, Dua Lipa's 'One Kiss Is All It Takes' was pumped out in the stadium with players, coaches, and supporters all dancing and singing along.

The post from BR Football is a slide show of 10 pictures explaining why Liverpool and Dua Lipa have bonded since the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Click on the arrows to move from slide to slide.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Liverpool supporters turned Paris red on Saturday afternoon, fans were heard belting out 'One Kiss Is All It Takes' in the fan park.

They will be hoping that is not the only opportunity they will have to sing and dance along to this classic tune as they head for the Stade de France and what promises to be a classic encounter.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
News

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Fitness Update On Fabinho And Thiago Alcantara Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Francesco Totti
Quotes

Francesco Totti - 'I Hope Liverpool Win The Champions League...Mohamed Salah Is My Friend & So Is Alisson'

By Neil Andrew41 minutes ago
Alisson Becker
Quotes

'We Need To Use Our Qualities' - Alisson Becker On How Liverpool Can Win A Seventh European Cup Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Alisson Becker FA Cup
Quotes

'You Never Know If It's The Last One' - Alisson Becker On Liverpool's Bid For Champions League Glory

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip
Quotes

'I Think Klopp Will Go For...' - Former Player Gives Verdict On Joel Matip Or Ibrahima Konate Dilemma Faced By Liverpool Boss

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Fitness Update

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Loris Karius Real Madrid
Quotes

'Karius Had A Concussion, Nobody Talks About That' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Liverpool 2018 Champions League Loss To Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Villarreal
Match Coverage

Revealed: Thiago Alcantara's Personalised Adidas Predator Boots Ready For Liverpool's Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago