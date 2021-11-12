Liverpool Fan And WWE Superstar Sheamus Forced To Wear Manchester City Shirt After Losing Kyle Walker Challenge

WWE superstar and huge Liverpool fan ended up having to wear a Manchester City shirt after losing out in a challenge from right-back Kyle Walker.

Sheamus entered the ring at the Manchester Arena on Wednesday in a Liverpool shirt during the WWE's latest UK tour, but was forced to change after losing his match.

Earlier in the day WWE released footage of Sheamus at the Etihad Stadium where as always he had something to say about Liverpool's rivals, this time on Manchester City and Walker.

Sheamus appearing in Germany in a Bayern Munich shirt IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Sheamus On Pep Guardiola

The wrestler was complimentary about Pep Guardiola and his team's achievements.

"I'll be honest with you, this is an amazing stadium, Pep has built an incredible house here with all the trophies they've won. Obviously, I feel like it's going to be Liverpool's year again but that's what is great about football."

Sheamus On Kyle Walker

He wasn't as complimentary however about England international Walker making his feelings know about what he thinks about the player.

"Either way, there's one thing I can't stand, one particular person that really grinds my gears and that's Kyle Walker. I can't stand that muppet. I'm here at Manchester City and where's Kyle? He's run away because he doesn't have the stones to look me in the eye."

The Sheamus/Kyle Walker Challenge

As Sheamus entered the ring in his Liverpool shirt for the match, a chorus of boos was interrupted as a video from Walker was shown on the screen.

City's defender laid down a challenge to the Celtic Warrior that if he lost, he would have to wear the City shirt.

Sheamus went on to lose his tag team match where he was partnered by Walter against Cesaro and Finn Balor but refused to don the shirt.

His former tag team partner Cesaro applied his signature swing on the Irish wrestler leaving him dizzy and giving the Swiss strongman the opportunity to pull the Manchester City shirt over his head.

Sheamus was clearly furious to be pictured wearing the shirt of Liverpool's rivals especially as it was complete with Walker's name and number.

