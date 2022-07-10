Liverpool Fan Wears Shirt Taunting Manchester United After Last Season's Games

A Liverpool supporter in Thailand has been pictured wearing a shirt, that emphasises last season's results against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Reds are on their pre-season tour in the Asian country and will take on their bitter rivals on Tuesday at 2pm (UK time).

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jurgen Klopp's men thrashed The Red Devils 5-0 at Old Trafford in October last year and they followed it up by beating them again, this time 4-0, at Anfield in April.

The LFC squad arrived in Thailand on Friday and were welcomed with mass crowds.

One fan chose to take advantage of this and show off a shirt, with 'Liverpool 9-0 Man U', reminding the rival fans of the events of the past year.

The jersey also features a faded Anfield reflection in the background on the back of it.

It looks very tidy and will be sure to annoy certain people - what are your thoughts on it?

The idea of it could be a little embarrassing if Liverpool don't come out as the winning side when the two teams face each other soon.

Crystal Palace will be The Reds next opponent after that game, with it taking place on Friday at 1.35pm (UK time).

