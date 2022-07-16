Liverpool Fans Have Their Say On The Perfect Starting Midfield Trio

Fabinho, Thiago and...who? There never seems to be a clear favourite amongst Liverpool supporters as to who completes Jurgen Klopp's strongest midfield trio.

To try and get a better understanding as to who the preferred candidate is, LFC Transfer Room recently ran a Twitter poll to see who the fans would like to see there come the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here are how the options are ranked...

4th/ 15.2% - Naby Keita

The Former Leipzig man has come bottom of the vote, Naby has struggled to maintain fitness and avoid injuries as well as coming in and out of form during his time at Liverpool so far. A man who divides opinion amongst Kopites, his miss in the UEFA Champions League final is still the last memory in the heads of many Liverpool supporters.

3rd/ 22.6% - Jordan Henderson

Surprisingly low, there has been a common theme of Jordan Henderson underappreciation during his spell at Liverpool. But this can't be ignored, despite being an admirable captain, he just doesn't do it enough for some reds to be a solidified starter. Perhaps because he doesn't pack much flare of flash? Or maybe the spot should be given to a natural creator.

2nd/ 26.9% - Fabio Carvalho

The newest name on the team sheet, Fabio Carvalho has made a great impression early in pre-season at Liverpool. A sharp and silky player, Carvalho tends to drift out left and pick up similar pockets of space to ex-red Phillipe Coutinho, a type of playmaker some still feel Liverpool requires. A surprisingly high ranking, I would of expected Jordan Henderson to place above.

1st/ 35.2% - Harvey Elliott

Many will just think back to the start of last season, Harvey Elliott looked close to making the midfielder spot his own before his devastating ankle injury. Back with a point to prove and looking impressive during Liverpool's friendly with Crystal Palace recently, LFC supporters are anticipating him to pick up where he left off before being side-lined.

