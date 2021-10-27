'John Henry Give Him What He's Worth' Liverpool Fans Sing Direct Message Towards FSG Regarding Mohamed Salah Contract

Liverpool fans have given their clear opinions on giving a new contract to the 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah through 80's song.

Mohamed Salah is currently on the best form of his life which has sparked talks about a new contract to keep him at Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger's current contract expires in two years time and it is vital that Liverpool tie him down to a new deal.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Mohamed Salah stated himself that he would like to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career but it's "not in his hands."

The onus is now on Liverpool's owners FSG and John W Henry. Known for their stubborn stance on transfers and wages, Salah's new contract demands are stalling the negotiations.

Liverpool fans have let their feelings known about the situation.

The reds supporters have created a chant in the tune of Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit "Heaven Is A Place On Earth."

Author Verdict

For once, John Henry please can you not put your deep pocket trousers on and tie Mohamed Salah down to this club.

He has more than deserved this new contract, so give him not only what he wants, but what he deserves.

Liverpool fans more than anyone know what's best for this club and sometimes it'd be a good idea to just listen to them.

If you want to make this the best 'business' you can then keeping players like Mo Salah gives us more of chance at succeeding.

The more successful a business is, the more money you make.

