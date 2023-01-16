Liverpool Fans React To Reports Qatar Are 'Potential Frontrunners' To Take Over From FSG

After reports broke on Sunday suggesting that Qatari investors had been 'given priority' by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in a potential takeover bid of Liverpool, Reds fans have taken to social media to have their say.

FSG and principal owner, John W Henry, have come under increasing pressure from Liverpool supporters of late with the squad in need of a rebuild and the club seemingly not active in the transfer market for midfield reinforcements.

The news that a takeover could be on the horizon was met with mixed feelings by Liverpool supporters however as they took to Twitter to air their views.

'If true, there won’t be much chance of getting players in now tho. So even if they invest do we really want Europa league football … I certainly don’t'

'I'd be a hypocrite if I said I was happy about the potential of us being another state owned outfit'

'It’s done almost let’s get the new owners and rejuvenate the squad'

'Not a fan. I would rather be bad than the arm of sportswashing institution.'

'What the hell are they waiting Should rather accept the bid before the team get worsened'

'Suddenly all information about takeover available after our defeat at Brighton.'

