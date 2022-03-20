Liverpool Fans Vote On Whether To Keep Either Jurgen Klopp Or Mohamed Salah In Ultimatum

We know what we all want, the ideal scenario would be both Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah staying at the club as long as they can. However, there is a strong possibility that either one or even both will leave within the next two years. LFCTR posed the question of which one of the two fans would keep if it had to be just one.

The impact both Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah have had on Liverpool can not be praised enough by Liverpool fans. The heights they have taken the club we love to is the stuff of dreams.

Jurgen Klopp took over a struggling side with zero confidence after their failure to win the league under Brendan Rodgers. Where the team and the club are now is a complete U-turn and are currently fighting for a quadruple as we speak.

IMAGO / PA Images

From developing decent players into world beaters to keeping up with a ridiculous side in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp is thee reason why Liverpool are where they are.

The side the German has created is full of world-class talent, one however has been heads above the rest, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King hit the ground running in his first session, breaking the goals record for the Premier League.

'One season wonder' he was called by rivals, which he completely blew out of the water. Liverpool’s star man has gone onto the highest of levels and continued to break records. The form he is on this season, has many regarding him as the best player in the world.

Without Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool may not have succeeded in what they have. His goals, his clutch moments, and his ability to win games by himself when the team is playing poor have been vital in Liverpool’s return to the glory days.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah are the epitome of this club and team, however, one thing separates their importance to the club. Taking Salah out of Liverpool in the last five years may impact our success massively, but taking Jurgen Klopp away would definitely impact our success.

As both of their contracts are running out in the next two years, LFCTR Twitter posed the question if the Liverpool fans could only choose one of Klopp or Salah to sign a new contract, who would they choose? The results were one-sided, to say the least.

