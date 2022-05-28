Watch - Liverpool Fans Warm Up For Champions League Final By Singing One Kiss

Liverpool are set to play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris today at 8pm GMT.

Because of the game, thousands of Liverpool fans have flocked to the French capital, even if they didn't have a ticket.

As a result, the colour red has covered the city as fans come in wearing shirts and setting off smoke flares in the fan zone.

To celebrate the occasion, Liverpool fans have been partying to Dua Lipa's 'One Kiss' in the fan zone.

The Reds first got a connection with the song back in 2018 when it was played at the opening of the Champions League final, which was also played against Real Madrid.

Fans took a fancying for the song ever since then and it's been played this season after both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins.

