Liverpool FC Put Up For Sale By Fenway Sports Group

Liverpool Football Club have been put up for sale by owners FSG, according to a report from The Athletics David Ornstein.

According to the report, a full sale report is being put together to show to potentially interested parties.

FSG have looked at possible sales of the club in the past, however, eventually chose not to on every occasion. As it stands, the club has been made available for sale, with FSG inviting offers, however, it is unclear if a deal could be done for the club.

A statement from FSG to the Athletic stated;

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

The American company took over in March 2011 and have seen the club through a stage of transition that has seen the club win it's first ever Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the current owners have come under fire due to a lack of investment in the side, who have been selling to buy in recent windows.

