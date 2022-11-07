Skip to main content
Liverpool FC Put Up For Sale By Fenway Sports Group

IMAGO / Bernd König

Liverpool FC Put Up For Sale By Fenway Sports Group

The American Sports Group have owned the Reds since March 2011.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool Football Club have been put up for sale by owners FSG, according to a report from The Athletics David Ornstein.

According to the report, a full sale report is being put together to show to potentially interested parties. 

FSG have looked at possible sales of the club in the past, however, eventually chose not to on every occasion. As it stands, the club has been made available for sale, with FSG inviting offers, however, it is unclear if a deal could be done for the club. 

A statement from FSG to the Athletic stated;

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

FSG Klopp

The American company took over in March 2011 and have seen the club through a stage of transition that has seen the club win it's first ever Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the current owners have come under fire due to a lack of investment in the side, who have been selling to buy in recent windows.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Schedule

Liverpool Academy
Articles

Confirmed - Liverpool Draw Real Madrid In The Champions League Round Of 16

By Sam Jones
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Super Salah Steals The Show

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

PSV Sporting Director Gives Permission For Cody Gakpo To Join Liverpool Over Manchester United

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Justin Foster
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Again After Eric Dier Mistake - Tottenham v Liverpool

By Damon Carr
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Manchester City
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Tottenham: Twitter Reactions At Half Time

By Justin Foster
imago1018253037h
Match Coverage

WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer 1-0 Defeat To Aston Villa

By Jake Mahon
Rachel Daly
Match Coverage

WSL Match Report: Liverpool Suffer 5th Consecutive WSL Defeat At The Hands Of Rachel Daly's Penalty.

By Alex Caddick