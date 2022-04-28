Liverpool Totally Future Proofed After Jurgen Klopp Extension
Liverpool has systematically future-proofed themselves by handing out contract extensions to the entire spine of the team.
From a Liverpool perspective, it is great to see how stable a position Liverpool is in right now as compared to how much trouble some of the rival clubs like Everton and Manchester United are in.
This Liverpool squad is on the brink of creating history. They are nine games (and one Manchester City slip) away from winning the Quadruple.
Just when many thought there was not much that could increase the confidence of the Liverpool squad, the news of Jurgen Klopp’s two-year contract extension broke out.
While doing that, they have made multiple smart purchases of players. Here is the list of contract extensions handed out in the recent past.
Liverpool Player Contracts
Van Dijk - 2025
Trent - 2025
Tsimikas - 2025
Jones - 2025
Jota - 2025
Konate - 2026
Kelleher - 2026
Robertson - 2026
Fabinho - 2026
Elliott - 2026
Becker - 2027
Diaz - 2027
Carvalho - 2027
Klopp - 2026
The contract that will keep him at Liverpool until 2026 has now been confirmed by the club. The 54-year-old German manager and his closest staff have all prolonged their contracts by two years each.
For all we know, Mohamed Salah’s contract extension announcement might be right around the corner. With this news, the stability he might have been longing for has been offered to him on plate.
Liverpool are in a very comfortable position and long may it continue.
