Liverpool Have Found 'Another Gem' According to Pundit

Liverpool's record in the transfer market has been impeccable since Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club with most of the signings made by the German a huge success.

According to pundit Noel Whelan, the Reds have found 'another gem' when they signed Columbian winger Luis Diaz from Porto this January.

He also praised Klopp, saying the manager deserves 'massive credit' for the signing.

“He looks for players who can hit the ground running and players who fit really well into his system," said Whelan speaking to Football Insider.

“Jurgen Klopp wants these players who can come in and make an instant impact, and he will be really important to where the title goes this season.

“All credit to Liverpool, they’ve identified what looks to be another gem.”

Diaz scored his first Liverpool goal on Saturday, rounding off Liverpool's 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Norwich after latching onto a through ball from Jordan Henderson.

Although he has only been at the club for a matter of weeks, Diaz has made a good impression on fans, leaving hope for a promising future bright.

