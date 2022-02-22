Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Have Found 'Another Gem' According to Pundit

Liverpool's record in the transfer market has been impeccable since Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club with most of the signings made by the German a huge success.

According to pundit Noel Whelan, the Reds have found 'another gem' when they signed Columbian winger Luis Diaz from Porto this January. 

Luis Diaz

He also praised Klopp, saying the manager deserves 'massive credit' for the signing.

He looks for players who can hit the ground running and players who fit really well into his system," said Whelan speaking to Football Insider.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Jurgen Klopp wants these players who can come in and make an instant impact, and he will be really important to where the title goes this season.

Read More

“All credit to Liverpool, they’ve identified what looks to be another gem.”

Diaz scored his first Liverpool goal on Saturday, rounding off Liverpool's 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Norwich after latching onto a through ball from Jordan Henderson.

Although he has only been at the club for a matter of weeks, Diaz has made a good impression on fans, leaving hope for a promising future bright.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Articles

Liverpool Have Found 'Another Gem' According to Pundit

By Sam Jones
35 seconds ago
James Milner Mohamed Salah
Articles

Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Labels Liverpool Man 'A Joke'

By Sam Jones
30 minutes ago
Burnley Turf Moor
Non LFC

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Jonathan David
Transfers

Report: Lille's Jonathan David Hints At Possible Transfer Destination Amid Links To Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle & Inter Milan

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Handed Transfer Boost As Borussia Dortmund Refuse To Pay The Price

By Damon Carr
11 hours ago
Premier League Trophy
Quotes

'We Have A Title Race' - Sky Sports Pundit Heaps Praise On Arch Rivals, Liverpool, As Title Race Hots Up

By Damon Carr
12 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

'The Most Difficult Year Of My Career So Far' - Kostas Tsimikas On His Move to Liverpool & Competing With Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Leeds United Elland Road
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Leeds United Injury Update

By Damon Carr
13 hours ago