Liverpool In Talks With Premier League Giants Over Pre-Seasons Friendly

Pre-season tours abroad have always been a big moneymaker for Premier League clubs, with fans from all over flocking to the country, buying tickets and merchandise by the bucket load.

This season is set to be no different for Liverpool who are planning a tour in the Far East.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have invited fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Crystal Palace to play friendlies against them during the tour in a deal that could be lucrative for all parties.

The plan would see Liverpool face Man United in Bangkok on July 12th before facing Palace in Singapore three days after.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but providing all talks go smoothly there could be an announcement of the games in March.

Liverpool are also set to jet off to a training camp in either France or Austria this Summer to prepare for the 2022/23 season.

