Liverpool Journalist Still Thinks Club Will Bring In A Midfielder This Summer

Respected journalist DaveOCKOP has said on Twitter, "I still think Liverpool will add a midfielder", raising questions about whether there will be more arrivals at the club this transfer window.

The Reds have already added Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho to the squad, although there have been numerous outgoings, which include Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Earlier reports suggested that the club were waiting until next summer to strengthen in the middle of the park, as top targets Jude Bellingham and Nicolo Barella were not available for sale for the time being.

Despite a big money move for Nunez, the club has a net spend of only £15.5 million for this window. With numerous players off high wages, including James Milner, there is still room for one more addition.

It would not be the first time that Jurgen Klopp has waited for his first-choice man though, previously seen with Virgil van Dijk, who eventually joined Liverpool in the winter of 2018.

Porto's Otavio has also recently been linked to The Reds, with £34 million being the reported price tag. Two of Julian Ward's first four signings were from the Primeira Liga. This shows a reoccurring theme of a change of recruitment strategy.

It is interesting to see a LFC journalist as reliable as DaveOCKOP be of the opinion that there could be further incomings at Anfield.

Obviously there are no guarantees that this will be the case.

