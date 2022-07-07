Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Impresses in Pre-Season With Incredible Record

At 36 years of age, James Milner is showing no sign of slowing down, as he once again wins Liverpool's lactate test at the start of pre-season.

The Reds vice captain has won the training competition every year since he joined back in the summer of 2015.

Milner, who was recently given an MBE, made 39 appearances in all competitions last season, although he failed to register a single goal.

IMAGO / News Images

The former England international helped Liverpool win the domestic double and played in both finals against Chelsea, where he tucked away both his penalties in the shootouts.

Milner was an unused substitute in the Champions League final, where Real Madrid came out victorious to secure their record fourteenth title.

The Premier League legend recently signed a one-year contract extension at the club and took a major pay cut in doing so. There was lots of interest from other teams, with Leeds United and Aston Villa being said to have offered him a short-term deal.

An opportunity in the MLS was also presented to Milner.

To see the experienced central midfielder in top condition ahead of the new season will be a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp.

The squad will soon head out to Thailand ahead of their first game of pre-season against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |