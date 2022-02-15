Skip to main content
Liverpool Offer Midfielder Contract Extension With Talks 'Ongoing'

Liverpool have reportedly offered a new contract to midfielder James Milner.

According to a tweet from Fabricio Romano, the Reds have offered Milner a new one-year deal with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Talks are now said to be underway with the midfielder with manager Jurgen Klopp said to be keen for Milner to stay around next season.

James Milner

Milner joined the Reds on a free transfer in 2015 from Manchester City and he has been an ever-present in the first-team ever since.

Despite Milner now being classed as a modern legend at Anfield, the new contract doesn't necessarily please all fans.

Many were keen for Milner to move on in the summer, wanting the club to move onto younger talents such as academy graduates Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

The England international has come under fire for recent performances as well with several fans not convinced he can still keep up with Liverpool's high-intensity system at 36-years-old.

However, Milner could still have a vital role to play for the Reds, using his experience to help tutor youngsters, showing them how hard work can help keep you at the top of the game.

Overall, the move could prove to be a wise one for Liverpool providing they can get Milner to take a cut on his astronomical £140,000 per week wages.

James Milner Jordan Henderson
