Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2021/22

One of the key things fans look out for each season is the squad numbers worn by players at their clubs and we can bring you the Liverpool squad numbers for the 2021/22 season.

Position Squad Number Name Position Squad Number Name Goalkeeper 1 Alisson Becker 13 Adrian 22 Loris Karius 62 Caoimhin Kelleher 95 Harvey Davies 97 Marcelo Pitaluga Defender 4 Virgil van Dijk 5 Ibrahima Konate 12 Joe Gomez 21 Kostas Tsimikas 26 Andy Robertson 32 Joel Matip 47 Nat Phillips 63 Owen Beck 66 Trent Alexander-Arnold 76 Neco Williams 77 James Norris 78 Jarell Quansah 84 Conor Bradley 89 Billy Koumetio Midfielder 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcantara 7 James MIlner 8 Naby Keita 14 Jordan Henderson 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 17 Curtis Jones 45 Elijah Dixon-Bonner 52 Isaac Mabaya 67 Harvey Elliott 80 Tyler Morton 85 James Balagizi 94 Melkamu Frauendorf Forward 9 Roberto Firmino 10 Sadio Mane 11 Mohamed Salah 18 Takumi Minamino 20 Diogo Jota 23 Luis Diaz 27 Divock Origi 49 Kaide Gordon 82 Max Woltman 86 Harvey Blair

