Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2021/22
One of the key things fans look out for each season is the squad numbers worn by players at their clubs and we can bring you the Liverpool squad numbers for the 2021/22 season.
Goalkeeper
1
Alisson Becker
13
Adrian
22
Loris Karius
62
Caoimhin Kelleher
95
Harvey Davies
97
Marcelo Pitaluga
Defender
4
Virgil van Dijk
5
Ibrahima Konate
12
Joe Gomez
21
Kostas Tsimikas
26
Andy Robertson
32
Joel Matip
47
Nat Phillips
63
Owen Beck
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
76
Neco Williams
77
James Norris
78
Jarell Quansah
84
Conor Bradley
89
Billy Koumetio
Midfielder
3
Fabinho
6
Thiago Alcantara
7
James MIlner
8
Naby Keita
14
Jordan Henderson
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
17
Curtis Jones
45
Elijah Dixon-Bonner
52
Isaac Mabaya
67
Harvey Elliott
80
Tyler Morton
85
James Balagizi
94
Melkamu Frauendorf
Forward
9
Roberto Firmino
10
Sadio Mane
11
Mohamed Salah
18
Takumi Minamino
20
Diogo Jota
23
Luis Diaz
27
Divock Origi
49
Kaide Gordon
82
Max Woltman
86
Harvey Blair
