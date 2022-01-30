Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2021/22

One of the key things fans look out for each season is the squad numbers worn by players at their clubs and we can bring you the Liverpool squad numbers for the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool Squad Numbers

PositionSquad NumberName

Position

Squad Number

Name

Goalkeeper

1

Alisson Becker

13

Adrian

22

Loris Karius

62

Caoimhin Kelleher

95

Harvey Davies

97

Marcelo Pitaluga

Defender

4

Virgil van Dijk

5

Ibrahima Konate

12

Joe Gomez

21

Kostas Tsimikas

26

Andy Robertson

32

Joel Matip

47

Nat Phillips

63

Owen Beck

66

Trent Alexander-Arnold

76

Neco Williams

77

James Norris

78

Jarell Quansah

84

Conor Bradley

89

Billy Koumetio

Midfielder

3

Fabinho

6

Thiago Alcantara

7

James MIlner

8

Naby Keita

14

Jordan Henderson

15

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

17

Curtis Jones

45

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

52

Isaac Mabaya

67

Harvey Elliott

80

Tyler Morton

85

James Balagizi

94

Melkamu Frauendorf

Forward

Roberto Firmino

10

Sadio Mane

11

Mohamed Salah

18

Takumi Minamino

20

Diogo Jota

23

Luis Diaz

27

Divock Origi

49

Kaide Gordon

82

Max Woltman

86

Harvey Blair

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Articles

Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2021/22

3 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah's Egypt Qualify For AFCON Semi-Finals After Victory Against Morocco

43 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Trezeguet
News

Watch: Brilliant Mohamed Salah Assist For Trezeguet Goal Gives Egypt 2-1 Lead Against Morocco At Afcon

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Transfer Target Fabio Carvalho Goal & Highlight Compilation For Fulham

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Breaking: Fulham Expected to Accept Liverpool's Bid for Fabio Carvalho

1 hour ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi 'A Big Possibility For West Ham' In January Transfer With Luis Diaz Expected To Sign

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool in ‘Concrete Talks’ to Sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Equalises For Egypt Against Morocco In AFCON Quarter-Finals

2 hours ago