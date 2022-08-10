Skip to main content

Liverpool Star Clocked As Quickest Man In The Premier League On Opening Weekend

Liverpool are known for their pace on the counterattack, which now seems even more dangerous ahead of the new season.

Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season left much to be desired from the Merseyside club.

Despite this, there were a few positive signs for Jurgen Klopp's men, including the form of new boy Darwin Nunez. 

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan signed for the Reds from Benfica this summer, joining for a fee that could reach all the way up to £85 million if all the add-ons are met.

Nunez was lethal in front of goal last term, bagging 26 goals in 28 league games, whilst also getting four assists. 

He has so far replicated his hot streak for Liverpool, getting two goals, an assist as well as winning a penalty in his first two competitive games for the club.

A key stat that was picked up this weekend for Nunez though, was actually his pace. 

The striker was clocked as the fastest player in the Premier League on the opening weekend, hitting a speed of 36.52 km/h against Fulham.

This is a great sign for the Reds, who are known for using their pace to catch opposition defenders out of position.

The addition of Nunez will help the Reds with this, with his runs in behind proving to be yet another threat for one of the best-attacking sides in the world.

