Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League Leader In Key Stat

As time has gone on, analysis of stats has grown across both the media and with data analysts at clubs.

One key stat that is used to measure how creative players are is progressive passes.

A tweet by The Athletic tactics write John Muller, shows how ahead Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in this stat.

Trent is currently completing 11 progressive passes per 90 this season, the most by a landslide.

In fact, the England international is the only payer to be averaging over seven per game.

Read More

Trent has put his passes to use as well, currently sitting top of the assist charts with 10 assists in the league this season.

The scouser currently holds the record for the most assists in a single season in the Premier League, when he bagged 13 assists in the 2019/20 season.

At his current rate, Trent will beat his own record, continuing his development as one of the best right-backs in the world.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Naby Keita
News

Breaking: Naby Keita Heading Back To Liverpool After Guinea Lose To Gambia In AFCON Round Of 16

1 minute ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Articles

Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League Leader In Key Stat

4 minutes ago
Chaker Alhadhur Comoros
Non LFC

Watch: Comoros Stand-In Keeper Makes Unbelievable Double Save Against Cameroon at AFCON

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'It Would Have Been Nice To Carry It On' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Good Form Being Interrupted By A Two Week Break

1 hour ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp has Asked FSG to Sign Chelsea Reject and England Superstar

1 hour ago
Ronaldinho
News

'You Are Fantastic' - Ronaldinho Responds To Virgil Van Dijk Instagram Post After Liverpool Win

2 hours ago
Renato Sanches Neymar
Transfers

Report: Renato Sanches 'Ready' To Leave Lille Amid Liverpool & Arsenal Transfer Rumours

2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

'Nine Times Out Of Ten' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Virgil Van Dijk's Impact At Set Pieces

3 hours ago