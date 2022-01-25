Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League Leader In Key Stat

As time has gone on, analysis of stats has grown across both the media and with data analysts at clubs.

One key stat that is used to measure how creative players are is progressive passes.

A tweet by The Athletic tactics write John Muller, shows how ahead Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in this stat.

Trent is currently completing 11 progressive passes per 90 this season, the most by a landslide.

In fact, the England international is the only payer to be averaging over seven per game.

Trent has put his passes to use as well, currently sitting top of the assist charts with 10 assists in the league this season.

The scouser currently holds the record for the most assists in a single season in the Premier League, when he bagged 13 assists in the 2019/20 season.

At his current rate, Trent will beat his own record, continuing his development as one of the best right-backs in the world.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook