Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Jokingly Agrees to Join French Side

The contract situation of Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has gathered a lot of attention in recent times with the attacking trios deals all set to end in 2023.

In light of this, Mane jokingly revealed he would join French side Marseille if they put the money on the table for him.

A video emerged of Mane speaking to current Marseille defender Pape Gueye during an Instagram live following Senegals AFCON win.

Following the final, Gueye asked Mane if he would consider joining him at the French side to which he replied; “Marseille, make an effort, put in the money and I’ll come! You have to pay the transfer and I’ll come!”

The Senegal star had a great AFCON tournament, captaining his side all the way to the final before eventually winning the tournament for the first time in the country's history.

