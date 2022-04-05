Skip to main content
Liverpool Stars Must Be Careful Or Risk Missing Second Leg Of Champions League Tie

The current rules on yellow cards mean that two Liverpool stars are just one yellow away from missing the second leg of the Reds Champions League tie with Benfica.

Both Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota risk missing the Anfield leg of the tie if they receive yellow cards in tonight's game.

Diogo Jota, Liverpool

The pair both picked up bookings in Liverpool's last Champions League game with Inter Milan meaning they risk suspension tonight.

Benfica have more to worry about than the Reds though, with SEVEN of their players at risk of missing the second leg.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rafa Silva, Roman Yaremchuk, Julian Weigl, Nicolas Otamendi, Alejandro Grimaldo, Joao Mario, and Goncalo Ramos are all just one card away from missing a game that could be vital to their Champions League campaign.

Luckily for Liverpool, should they progress, any yellow cards get wiped out for the semi-finals where they could face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal.

