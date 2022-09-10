Skip to main content
Liverpool Targets To Watch This Weekend After Premier League Postponement

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Liverpool Targets To Watch This Weekend After Premier League Postponement

Here is a list of players that have been linked to Liverpool you can keep an eye on this weekend after the postponement to British football. The list includes Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Gavi.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:


With all British football postponed, fans will have to turn their attention to other leagues around the world if they want to watch their favourite sport.

Gavi - Cadiz v Barcelona 5.30pm GMT

The Spanish maestro was heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer, but The Reds decided not to go in for a midfielder. He is now reported close to agreeing on a five-year contract with Barcelona. 

Find out where you can watch Gavi in today's match against Cadiz HERE.

Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich v Stuttgart 2.30pm GMT

Following Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool, it was Mane's current club teammate that was a name to be among the reported players linked with Liverpool.

Gnabry has been pushed out by the former Anfield star and will likely start on the bench. Find out where to watch Serge Gnabry and Liverpool favourite Sadio Mane HERE.

Gavi

Jude Bellingham - RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund 2.30pm GMT

A huge clash between the two sides to push Bayern Munich in the league as RB Leipzig come up against Jude Bellingham's Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is thee midfielder for Liverpool according to reports. The one they are willing to wait another year and have already reportedly agreed on a verbal agreement with.

Is Jude Bellingham that guy? Find out where to watch Liverpool's next signing HERE.

Kylian Mbappe - PSG v Stade Brest 4pm GMT

Yes, this transfer is very unlikely to happen now after the Frenchman's ridiculous new contract with PSG, but still a player Jurgen Klopp would love to bring to Anfield.

An outstanding performance midweek in the Champions League along with Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe will be looking to continue his fine form in tonight's match against Stade Brest.

Kylian Mbappe

Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan v Torino 5pm GMT

A player that looked very likely at one point this summer to join Liverpool. Unfortunately for the majority of the fanbase, the club's stubborn stance on their midfield options ended any hopes. However, reports suggest that The Reds could go in for him in January.

Could we see Liverpool go for the Italian next season? You can find out where to watch the highly talented midfielder HERE

Jonathan David - Marseille v Lille 8pm GMT

Not a huge name linked with The Reds, but certainly a talent that would have been an interesting buy. A pacey striker with exceptional movement, quite similar to Darwin Nunez, but it was the Uruguayan that the club decided on.

Inter Milan Nicolo Barella

Steven Berghuis - Ajax v Heerenveen 5.45pm GMT

A player that is always being linked with a move to the Premier League and Liverpool have been amongst the many teams to be mentioned. 

With the loss of Frenkie De Jong and Antony over the last couple of years, Berghuis is a part of a Steven double act to have stepped up, alongside former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn.

Pedro Goncalves - Estoril v Sporting Lisbon 6pm GMT

Liverpool were reportedly making a move for Pedro Goncalves towards the last few weeks of the transfer window, which was a pleasant surprise for the supporters.

A midfielder that Jurgen Klopp's side need that can provide much more of an attacking threat, adding goals and assists. One to certainly keep an eye on.

Pedro Goncalves

Otavio - FC Porto v Chaves 8.30pm GMT

Otavio has been linked with Liverpool for a couple of years now, but nothing has ever progressed further than just speculation.

Porto will be looking to keep a hold of one of their stars after The Reds raided them earlier on in the year for Luis Diaz.

