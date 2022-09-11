Liverpool Targets To Watch This Weekend After Premier League Postponement Day Two

With all British football postponed, fans will have to turn their attention to other leagues around the world if they want to watch their favourite sport.

Aurelien Tchouameni - Real Madrid v Mallorca 1pm GMT

The one that got away. Liverpool made a move for the French talent early in the transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp speaking to the player himself.

However, when Real Madrid came calling, Tchouameni only had one thing in mind and that was to join the Champions League winners.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Lazio v Verona 5pm GMT

A player that has had numerous links to the Premier League including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea in recent years.

Instead, Lazio have managed to keep a hold of their star man, but how much longer for? Could we see The Reds make a move next year?

Florian Neuhaus - Freiburg v Borussia Mochengladbach 4.20pm GMT

For the last 2/3 years Florian Neuhaus is a regular reported link to Liverpool, but nothing as ever materialised.

A highly related midfielder yet to further his career. He is due a big move in the next couple of years. Will that move be Liverpool?

Corentin Tolisso - Monaco v Lyon 7.45pm GMT

Very surprising that his former side Lyon were the team to snap up Tolisso after his impressive time at international level and at Bayern Munich.

At 28 years of age, the midfielder would’ve been expected to be at a bigger club in the prime of his career. Can he be the player to push Lyon into a real title charge?

Cody Gakpo - PSV Eindoven v RKC Waalwijk 1.30pm GMT

One of Europe’s most wanted youngsters will once again highlighting why Liverpool are amongst several clubs chasing his signature this afternoon.

A player that lights up the pitch when he is on, expect him to do so once more against RKC Waalwijk.

