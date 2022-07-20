Skip to main content

Liverpool Ticket Prices Revealed For Manchester United And Fulham Away Fixtures

Liverpool have released all the ticket sales information for their first two away fixtures of the new Premier League season against Manchester United and Fulham.

The Reds first trip away from home will come on the opening day of the season as they will face off against Fulham at Craven Cottage. 

Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool vs Fulham match on Sunday.

Liverpool will have an allocation of 2,240 tickets for the opening day, as they will look to start their title challenge with a bang. 

Ticket pricing for the game is as follows;

  • Adult: £30
  • Over 65 (65+): £25
  • Young Adult (18-21): £25
  • Juniors (17 and under): £20

Tickets are set to be released online to season ticket holders and official members, based on their attendance to away games in the 2018/19 season.

As for the Manchester United fixture, the Reds have an allocation of 3,043 tickets for the fixture which is set to take place on Monday the 22nd of August at 8pm (GMT).

Ticket pricing for the game is as follows;

  • Adult: £30
  • Over 65 (65+): £15
  • Young Adult (18-21): £22.50
  • Juniors (16-17): £15
  • Juniors (Under 16): £10

Supporters are being advised that area S229 is a safe standing area. Only supporters who wish to remain standing throughout the whole game should purchase their tickets within this area. No safe standing is permitted for those under the age of 14.

Tickets are set to be released online to season ticket holders and official members, based on their attendance to away games in the 2018/19 season or 2019/20.

