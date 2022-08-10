Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know
After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.
Tuesday night saw the ending of the third round of Champions League qualifying, meaning we finally have a good idea of what the competition could look like in the group stages.
Rangers, Benfica, and PSV all advanced passed the third round, leaving just one round before we know the final lineup of the tournament.
When will Liverpool find out their opponents?
The draw for the group stage is set to take place on Thursday, August the 25th.
When will their games be played?
Due to the World Cup being played in the Winter for the first time in 2022, the Champions League is running on a different schedule.
The group stage will start earlier than it normally would, this time commencing on the sixth of September.
The new dates could cause havoc for away trips, with just two weeks between the opening game and the first game.
Matchdays:
6/7 September
13/14 September
4/5 October
11/12 October
25/26 October
1/2 November
Who Could Liverpool play?
The Reds are in pot two for this year, meaning they will face a team from Pot 1, 3, and 4.
Who are in the pots?
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Frankfurt
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur
Pot 3
Dortmund
Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen
Marseille (could be moved to pot 4)
Pot 4
Club Brugge
Celtic
The winner from each of the following ties;
Rangers OR PSV Eindhoven
Dynamo Kyiv OR Benfica
FK Bodo/Glimt OR Dinamo Zagreb
Maccabi Haifa OR Red Star Belgrade
FK Qarabag OR Viktoria Plzen
Copenhagen OR Trabzonspor
