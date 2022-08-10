Skip to main content

Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know

After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.

Tuesday night saw the ending of the third round of  Champions League qualifying, meaning we finally have a good idea of what the competition could look like in the group stages.

Rangers, Benfica, and PSV all advanced passed the third round, leaving just one round before we know the final lineup of the tournament.

Liverpool Champions League

When will Liverpool find out their opponents?

The draw for the group stage is set to take place on Thursday, August the 25th.

When will their games be played?

Due to the World Cup being played in the Winter for the first time in 2022, the Champions League is running on a different schedule.

The group stage will start earlier than it normally would, this time commencing on the sixth of September. 

The new dates could cause havoc for away trips, with just two weeks between the opening game and the first game.

Champions League

Matchdays:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

6/7 September
13/14 September
4/5 October
11/12 October
25/26 October
1/2 November

Who Could Liverpool play?

The Reds are in pot two for this year, meaning they will face a team from Pot 1, 3, and 4.

Who are in the pots?

Pot 1
Real Madrid
Frankfurt
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax

Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3
Dortmund
Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen
Marseille (could be moved to pot 4)

Pot 4
Club Brugge
Celtic

The winner from each of the following ties;

Rangers OR PSV Eindhoven
Dynamo Kyiv OR Benfica
FK Bodo/Glimt OR Dinamo Zagreb
Maccabi Haifa OR Red Star Belgrade
FK Qarabag OR Viktoria Plzen
Copenhagen OR Trabzonspor

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

James Milner Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He'll Be Fantastic For Us' - James Milner On Liverpool Summer Signing Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew29 seconds ago
Super Cup
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt | UEFA Super Cup | Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Villarreal Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Arsenal Both Offer £33.8m for Villarreal's Forward Yeremy Pino

By Jim Nichol-Turner57 minutes ago
Liverpool Tour Bangkok
Quotes

'I Can't Lie, I Was Disappointed' - Liverpool Midfielder Admits Frustration At Pre-Season Decision

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive | ‘It’s Guaranteed’ - Louis Saha on if Anyone Can Challenge Manchester City & Liverpool to the Premier League Title

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'You Need To Have It A La David Beckham' - Former Liverpool Captain On New Signing Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Bid For Sporting Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago