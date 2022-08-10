Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know

After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.

Tuesday night saw the ending of the third round of Champions League qualifying, meaning we finally have a good idea of what the competition could look like in the group stages.

Rangers, Benfica, and PSV all advanced passed the third round, leaving just one round before we know the final lineup of the tournament.

When will Liverpool find out their opponents?

The draw for the group stage is set to take place on Thursday, August the 25th.

When will their games be played?

Due to the World Cup being played in the Winter for the first time in 2022, the Champions League is running on a different schedule.

The group stage will start earlier than it normally would, this time commencing on the sixth of September.

The new dates could cause havoc for away trips, with just two weeks between the opening game and the first game.

Matchdays:

6/7 September

13/14 September

4/5 October

11/12 October

25/26 October

1/2 November

Who Could Liverpool play?

The Reds are in pot two for this year, meaning they will face a team from Pot 1, 3, and 4.

Who are in the pots?

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Dortmund

Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

Marseille (could be moved to pot 4)

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

The winner from each of the following ties;

Rangers OR PSV Eindhoven

Dynamo Kyiv OR Benfica

FK Bodo/Glimt OR Dinamo Zagreb

Maccabi Haifa OR Red Star Belgrade

FK Qarabag OR Viktoria Plzen

Copenhagen OR Trabzonspor

