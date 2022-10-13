Skip to main content

Liverpool's Forwards On Form: Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Liverpool face Manchester City on Sunday. Have they now found the inspiration to go on and get a result?

Darwin Nunez has finally found some goalscoring form, with it coming along with a much needed Mohamed Salah hattrick and Roberto Firmino double.

It is a promising sign for Liverpool fans but it will not be the forwards they are concerned about but the midfield instead.

The Reds thumped Rangers 7-1 away from home on Wednesday night following a dire performance against Arsenal at the weekend.

imago1016170191h

It was a big boost during what was a tough week for Jurgen Klopp, as Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip all picked up injuries.

Nunez scored what was his fourth goal for the club (including his score against Manchester City in the Community Shield).

The game at the Ibrox was a difficult challenge in some aspects for the Uruguayan striker. He was playing alongside Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino - with no fast forward running in behind the defence.

imago1016166490h

But time and time again, he is getting into those positions where he can put away chances. Yes, he might not have been at his lethal best so far, however, the fact he is getting in these positions is more than promising.

Changing to playing with a lone number nine will take the team a while to adapt and patience is need. It is only going to get better from here on...

