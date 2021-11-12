Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal of The Month With Strike Against Manchester City

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life, and simply cannot stop picking up individual awards and records this season.

Another has arrived with the Egyptian winning the Premier League Goal of the Month award for October.

Usually for a player to win it it will be pretty clear and obvious as to which goal it was - but Salah scored two absolute howitzers in October, as well as three other extremely tidy finishes (at Old Trafford, I might add).

But it is Salah's goal against Manchester City which wowed voters enough into giving him the award.

He left Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in his wake before smashing beautifully with his weaker foot into Ederson's far corner.

However, he also scored another contender at Vicarage Road when the Reds dispatched Watford by five goals to nil.

The wizard winger not only sourced the most magnificent ball to set up Sadio Mane - but scored a mazy, almost deja-vu like replica of the City moment just a week or so earlier.

Salah's goal beat his own, Mason Greenwood, Youri Tielemans (x2), Callum Wilson, Che Adams and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook