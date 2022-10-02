Liverpool's Next Five Fixtures: Season Starter Or Season Ender?

Liverpool find themselves on just 10 points after seven matches following their 3-3 draw with Brighton and are now facing a tough run of fixtures to keep their season going.

In those next five matches, The Reds face Rangers twice, Arsenal, Manchester City, and West Ham. Can Jurgen Klopp's men come out of these games with their season looking over?

Rangers (H) - Champions League (Tues)

For the first time in a competitive match, Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League this Tuesday. After a humiliating defeat to Napoli in the opening group match, The Reds bounced back with a dramatic win against Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp's men will rightly go into the midweek match as clear favourites and should be putting a few goals past their British rivals. However, 'should' is a word that ironically should be used lightly with Liverpool at the moment.

Arsenal (A) - Premier League (9th Oct)

Huge, huge match. Top of the league Arsenal are in the best form they have been on in years and will be coming into this match with confidence through the roof.

Usually a team Liverpool find it easy to score past, next weekend's blockbuster will not be a match we are used to seeing. Any positive result out of this game will be amazing for The Reds, but a win could kickstart their season.

Rangers (A) - Champions League (12th Oct)

If Liverpool win the first head-to-head, they will be going into this match looking to push Napoli for the top of the group.

Goal difference may come into play and these two matches against the Scottish side will be a chance for The Reds to top there's up. The atmosphere will be extraordinary in this match and it will be up to the away side to silence them early.

Manchester City (H) - Premier League (16th Oct)

Forget the title race, Liverpool needs to win this game just to stay up near the top four. Manchester City only have Arsenal pushing them for the title at the moment and I expect them to clear away at some point.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to get at least seven points from these Premier League fixtures and that includes a win and/or a draw against these and the current league leaders.

West Ham (A) - Premier League (19th Oct)

No easy place to go no matter how well West Ham are playing. A game Liverpool were beaten last season, which was a huge moment in the race for the title.

The traveling side can not afford to happen again this time around or they will be facing a struggling battle to get back into Champions League football.

