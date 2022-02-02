Luis Diaz transfer more than just another weapon for Liverpool

The late late show with Luis Diaz stole the limelight in the January transfer window, but the Colombian international’s signing is more than yet another weapon in one of the most fearsome frontlines in Europe.

By now, the world of football is more than familiar with the way Liverpool operate. Usually, there’s a long list of transfer targets based on specific profiles of players that are already/could be trained to fit in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

These players are rarely world-beaters. Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Thiago were the only players deemed world-class before signing for the club. Instead, Liverpool look to exploit inefficiencies in the transfer market by signing players who are just approaching their peak and whose performances are easily translatable to the Premier League.

Cases in point: Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and the man of the hour, Luis Diaz.

Jota’s arrival was announced on the back of Thiago’s signing, which caught Liverpool fans by surprise and took the wind out of the announcement’s sails, but the 25-year-old counter-attacking machine has effectively leapfrogged Roberto Firmino in the pecking order this season. With an uncanny aerial ability and a poacher’s instinct, Jota has come up with the goods ever so often, adding another dimension to Liverpool’s attack.

Like Fabinho, Konate took a while to settle in, but the man-mountain centre-back is a quick, reliable defender who, at nearly 23, has considerable upside.

And then there’s Luis Diaz, the 25-year-old winger who Portuguese journalists claim was the best player in the Primeira Liga.

Diaz has taken a leap this season, his production increasing by a mile and then some. While that may be a small sample size, the fact that Liverpool moved for him in January (because of Tottenham’s interest and Porto’s willingness to do business at a reported £37.5 million plus add-ons) suggests that leap is a certified one. It comes with the Michael Edwards/Julian Ward stamp of approval.

Add Trent Alexander-Arnold (23), Kostas Tsimikas (25), Curtis Jones (21), Harvey Elliott (18), Caoimhin Kelleher (23), Joe Gomez (24), and Fabio Carvalho (19) (who's reportedly on his way to Anfield this summer) to the mix, and you get a clearer, more long-term picture of what’s up.

Liverpool are in the enviable position of being nearly secure about the next stage of their development, while simultaneously competing for major honours. The thought of Trent Alexander-Arnold adding more facets to his game is a terrifying one for Liverpool’s rivals, but barring the right-back, the names mentioned above have shown glimpses of their high-ceiling talent.

Tsimikas was called on earlier this season when Andy Robertson was injured, and the fact that the latter’s absence wasn’t felt is high praise for the Greek left-back. Curtis Jones ran the show against Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final alongside Jota, showcasing why Klopp holds him in such high regard.

Harvey Elliott was a starter for a run of games at the beginning of the season and excelled alongside Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold before an injury knocked his momentum. Kelleher has been more than an able deputy, pulling off remarkable saves (including that penalty shootout against Leicester) and showcasing his composure with the ball at his feet.

Joe Gomez may have fallen down the pecking order, but he was crucial in Liverpool’s push for trophies over the last three years.

With Neil Jones reporting that James Milner is set to leave this summer, that opens a spot in midfield, which is likely to go to a midfielder in the 22-25 age bracket with tremendous upside. Get that signing over the dotted line, and Liverpool will have a stellar squad for the post-Klopp years.

That said, the time for trophies is now with Salah at the peak of his powers. There’s a sense of collective destiny to this squad, one striving towards a common goal: silverware.

But this is not a squad that will grow old together and come crashing down, splintering into ennui and resignation. This is a squad that is destined to keep marching to Klopp’s percussive style of football long after he calls time on a glittering career at Anfield.

