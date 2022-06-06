Liverpool Potential Outgoing Players Transfer Profiles: Part One - Sadio Mane And Taki Minamino

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool are looking to offload a few players in what could be the most important transfer window in the Jurgen Klopp era. LFCTR take a look at each player's profile that could be on their way out. Part One is all about Sadio Mane and Taki Minamino.

Sadio Mane - Liverpool and Senegal

Age: 30

Position: Winger/Striker

Strength(s): Ball Control; Speed; Link Up Play; Dribbling

Weakness(es): Age

Current Market Value: £72m

Current Wage: £200,000 per week

Predicted Sale Value: £45m

Why Sell/Loan Out? Sadio Mane has revealed his desire to leave and it's difficult to keep a player that no longer wants to be at your club. If he were to change his mind, we would need to improve his wage to what he deserves, nothing over the top, but a better one. Getting a good fee for the Senegalese forward, however, will go towards bringing in the right replacement, which we need to get right.

Possibility (out of 10): 9

Taki Minamino - Liverpool and Japan

Age: 27

Position: Winger/Forward

Strength(s): Finishing; Positioning

Weakness(es): Passing; Crossing; Link Up Play

Current Market Value: £10.8m

Current Wage: £72,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £20m

Why Liverpool? Taki has provided some important moments in the early stage of cup competitions, however, he's never really stepped up a level since his arrival. His transfer to Anfield seemed to be a desperate attempt to add to the attacking core. The signings of both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have shown exactly the kind we should be making. Someone that is good enough to step up to the first team and give competition to the rest. Taki Minamino just isn't that unfortunately.

Possibility (out of 10): 7

