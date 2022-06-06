Liverpool Potential Outgoing Players Transfer Profiles: Part Two - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Caoimhin Kelleher
The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool are looking to offload a few players in what could be the most important transfer window in the Jurgen Klopp era. LFCTR take a look at each player's profile that could be on their way out. Part two is all about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool and England
Age: 28
Position: Centre Midfielder/Winger
Strength(s): Dribbling; Long Range Shots
Weakness(es): Passing; Ball Retention; Positioning; Tackling
Current Market Value: £16.2m
Current Wage: £125,000 per week
Predicted Sale Value: £20m
Why Sell/Loan Out? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in and out of the treatment room since joining The Reds, which has not only hampered his Liverpool career but has seen him drop completely out of the mind of Jurgen Klopp. The former Arsenal man played incredibly well when he first joined, however, has never been able to recreate that form again. This sale is happening.
Possibility (out of 10): 10
Read More
Caoimhin Kelleher
Age: 23
Position: Goalkeeper
Strength(s): Shot Stopping; Penalties; Commanding Box
Weakness(es): Experience; Crosses Into Box
Current Market Value: £4.5m
Current Wage: £32,000
Predicted Transfer Value: Loan
Why Liverpool? What a brilliant backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been, unfortunately, he may need to start thinking about himself and his own career. Alisson Becker isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which leaves the Irishman in a dilemma. Does he continue to play second fiddle to the Brazilian or does he push for first-team football elsewhere, which would help his international career? A loan move would be best for both him and Liverpool to see what he is really capable of.
Possibility (out of 10): 6
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue
- Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer
- Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni
- Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Two - Gavi And Jacob Ramsey
- Report: Liverpool In Talks To Extend Naby Keita Contract Amid Interest From PSG
- Lucas Paquetá and Antony: Two Brazil Stars That Could Take Liverpool to The Next Level This Summer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |