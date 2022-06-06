Liverpool Potential Outgoing Players Transfer Profiles: Part Two - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Caoimhin Kelleher

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool are looking to offload a few players in what could be the most important transfer window in the Jurgen Klopp era. LFCTR take a look at each player's profile that could be on their way out. Part two is all about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool and England

Age: 28

Position: Centre Midfielder/Winger

Strength(s): Dribbling; Long Range Shots

Weakness(es): Passing; Ball Retention; Positioning; Tackling

Current Market Value: £16.2m

Current Wage: £125,000 per week

Predicted Sale Value: £20m

Why Sell/Loan Out? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in and out of the treatment room since joining The Reds, which has not only hampered his Liverpool career but has seen him drop completely out of the mind of Jurgen Klopp. The former Arsenal man played incredibly well when he first joined, however, has never been able to recreate that form again. This sale is happening.

Possibility (out of 10): 10

IMAGO / Focus Images

Caoimhin Kelleher

Age: 23

Position: Goalkeeper

Strength(s): Shot Stopping; Penalties; Commanding Box

Weakness(es): Experience; Crosses Into Box

Current Market Value: £4.5m

Current Wage: £32,000

Predicted Transfer Value: Loan

Why Liverpool? What a brilliant backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been, unfortunately, he may need to start thinking about himself and his own career. Alisson Becker isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which leaves the Irishman in a dilemma. Does he continue to play second fiddle to the Brazilian or does he push for first-team football elsewhere, which would help his international career? A loan move would be best for both him and Liverpool to see what he is really capable of.

Possibility (out of 10): 6

IMAGO / PA Images

