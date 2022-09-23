Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures Until 2022 Qatar World Cup

The next couple of months could be the most important of the season for Liverpool, with a total thirteen games to be played between October 1st and November 12th.

Already playing catchup in the league, Jurgen Klopp's men will have to be at their best and their fittest over the next two months if they want to continue to fight on all fronts again.

IMAGO / PA Images

Brighton (H) 1st October Premier League

Liverpool's first game back after the break will be against Brighton under new management of Roberto De Zerbi. Brighton have started well but losing Graham Potter is huge.

Rangers (H) 4th October Champions League

The first time these two sides have met in a competitive match and what a match it will be. Liverpool will be looking to put a few past the Scottish side.

Arsenal (A) 9th October Premier League

The toughest test to date against the most in-form team in the league. Usually, a match to where Liverpool top up the goal tally. Not no more.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rangers (A) 12th October Champions League

A hostile reception is expected in this one and Liverpool will need to use all their European experience to put Rangers in their place.

Manchester City (H) 16th October Premier League

Title decider? Not yet, but it's a massive game. A game Liverpool cannot afford to drop points in. A win in this would have a huge boost going into the international break.

West Ham (H) 19th October Premier League

West Ham always give Liverpool a game, but this season are far from the team we saw beat us last season. Hard to judge.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nottingham Forest (A) 22nd October Premier League

Bought every man and his dog in the window and so far, hasn't worked out. At some point their players will gel, but not against The Reds.

Ajax (A) 26th October Champions League

After just about beating them at Anfield, The Reds won't underestimate their opponents, but should be looking to win.

Leeds United (H) 29th October Premier League

Another team that is hard to predict. Played incredibly well against Chelsea, only to be humbled by Brentford. Home win is the easy outcome.

Napoli (H) 1st November Champions League

Huge. Will be the match to decide who comes top and second in this group. Liverpool will have the advantage being at home and they need to use that.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tottenham (A) 6th November Premier League

Tottenham have the manager. Tottenham have the players. Yet, they are still struggling to dominate matches. This will be one-way traffic, but with the attackers they have, Liverpool have to be careful.

Derby County (H) 9th November EFL Cup

A chance to see the plenty of the youth talent Liverpool have at the club. A game Liverpool should be winning despite the changes.

Southampton (H) 12th November Premier League

The last match before the Qatar World Cup. A perfect note to leave on with a win at Anfield. Will be surprised to see anything different.

