Christmas Special: Liverpool's Best Moments This Season - Mohamed Salah, Thrashing Manchester United And Champions League Perfection

Christmas is finally here and it is time to open our presents. At LFCTR we take a look at the gifts Liverpool have given us so far this season. This is the top 5 best moments of the season so far.

5. Goodison Park Fire Drill

The Merseyside derby is usually a cagey affair, not this season. Liverpool went out to embarrass their local rivals and they succeeded. Jurgen Klopp's men came out all guns blazing, going 2-0 up in only 19 minutes.

The Everton fans came into the match with a sour taste already in their mouths as former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez had steered them on an unsteady start to the season.

This match proved too much for some Blues fans, as they had seen enough after just 20 minutes and decided to disperse from Goodison Park. The rest followed with just 20 minutes left, as the streets of Liverpool filled with a sea of blue.

At least Everton fans got to witness good football live for once, that was until they rage quit that is.

4. Hit For Six

Liverpool were given the 'group of death' in the Champions League, however this is Liverpool football club and Liverpool football club in Europe are something else.

After two opening dramatic 3-2 wins over AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, Liverpool followed up with a double victory against Porto. With the group already won, the Reds went into the last two games with an opportunity to rotate and rest the big names.

The visit of Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp went strong and made it 5 out of 5, however in the last match away to Italian giants AC Milan, Liverpool played a majority of fringe players. This did not stop the mighty Reds as they came back from 1-0 down to beat AC Milan at the San Siro. Liverpool made history, being the first ever English team to get 6 wins out of 6 at the Champions League group stages.

3. Bottle Job Brendan

Midweek's Carabao Cup game saw a an outstanding comeback from Liverpool's second team against a very strong Leicester City side. A highly rotated Liverpool went 2-0 down in the first half, which at that point looked like it would be a long night for the youngsters.

However, Liverpool being Liverpool, giving up is not in their nature. Having being behind twice by two goals, Taki Minamino smashed home a late equaliser to maker it 3-3 and send the tie to penalties.

After a heroic saves from young Caoimhin Kelleher, in-form Diogo Jota stepped up to score the winning penalty in sudden death. Having received disgraceful chants from the Leicester fans all night, it was the scousers that had the last laugh as they send the bottle jobs out of the competition.

2. Best In The World

Mohamed Salah. This man is on another planet this season. The Egyptian King has already 22 goals to his name this season, 15 of those in the Premier League. Salah is also on top as the assist charts in the league, with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold just behind him.

The Liverpool winger is now regarded to many as the best player in the world and rightly so. He has had so many amazing moments this season, but two stand out. As they were pretty much the same goal, I have put them both collectively as number 2 on our list.

The goals against Manchester City and Watford were not from this planet. The way he embarrassed both sets of defenders was nothing less than world class, to then finish so clinically. Wow! There aren't words to give these goals justification. Just watch them instead.

1. Ole's At The Wheel

As a Liverpool fan there's nothing better than beating Manchester United. Oh wait there is. Humiliating Manchester United in their own backyard.

Liverpool saw a wounded animal in a side with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm. Jurgen Klopp's men went for blood, with the Liverpool fans loving every minute of the massacre.

The reds came out as 5-0 winners after an absolute dominant display, however the best part of the match was the Liverpool fans singing 'Ole's at the wheel'. The travelling fans relished every moment as they witnessed their arch rivals miserable faces escaped down the stairs, practicing their fire drill like a more local rival team.

Unfortunately, Ole lost his grip of the wheel not so long after the embarrassing loss against Liverpool, but Liverpool fans will always cherish the moment for years to come.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook