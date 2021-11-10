Skip to main content
Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players Including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Ten Down To Six)

Author:

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022, we have taken a look at the best African players to have played for Liverpool.

We have picked our top ten and start the countdown by looking at numbers ten down to six.

10 - Salif Diao (Senegal)

Midfielder Diao signed for Liverpool after an impressive World Cup in 2002.

He never really established himself as a regular but still appeared 61 times for the club scoring three goals.

Diao left the club in 2007 when he moved to Stoke City.

Salif Diao

9 - Djimi Traore (Mali)

Left back Traore made 141 appearances for the Reds and was once labelled ‘the next Thuram‘ after France’s Lillian.

He famously played in Liverpool’s spectacular Champions League triumph in 2005.

Djimi Traore

8 - Titi Camara (Guinea)

The striker became an instant hit with the Anfield faithful for scoring some spectacular goals.

Read More

His stay was a short one but he still managed ten goals in 37 appearances.

Titi Camara

7 - Mohamed Sissoko (Mali)

The combative box to box midfielder was signed from Valencia by Rafa Benitez.

An FA Cup winner in 2006 and made 87 appearances for Liverpool.

Mohamed Sissoko

6 - Kolo Toure (Ivory Coast)

It was something of a managerial masterstroke when Brendan Rodgers signed Toure from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The Ivory Coast international went on to make 71 appearances before moving to Celtic in the summer of 2016.

Kolo Toure

Click Here To See Players From Number Five To Number One

