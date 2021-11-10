Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Five Down To One)

We continue our look at the best African players to have played for Liverpool counting down numbers five to our choice as number one.

5 - Naby Keita (Guinea)

An extremely talented player arrived at Anfield from Red Bull Leipzig in 2018.

On his day, a midfield player who has everything.

Has been held back by injuries.

4 - Joel Matip (Cameroon)

It is difficult to find many free transfers better than Joel Matip.

Criminally underrated until recently and played a huge part in Liverpool’s Champions League win in 2019.

3 - Bruce Grobbelaar (Zimbabwe)

One of the most eccentric characters in the club’s history but also a fantastic goalkeeper.

The Zimbabwe international was hugely influential in the success Liverpool enjoyed in the 1980s.

2 - Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Mane was the first statement signing that really kick started Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Liverpool.

Has been a major reason for the success the club has enjoyed and ending a 30 year wait for a league title.

1 - Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

The Egyptian King gets our vote as the best African player in Liverpool’s history.

Along with Mane and Roberto Firmino he has formed the most feared front three in the game.

His game is still going from strength to strength with many saying he is now the best in the world.

