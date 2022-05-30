Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part One - Harry Kane And Darwin Nunez

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part one looks into Tottenham's Harry Kane and Benfica's Darwin Nunez. 

Harry Kane - Tottenham and England

Age: 28

Position: Striker

Strength(s): Ariel ability; Finishing; Link Up Play

Weakness(es): Speed; Experience 

Current Market Value: £90m 

Current Wage: £200,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £85m

Why Liverpool? Harry Kane would be an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane. It would be the perfect response to Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City.
the Tottenham star's recent adaptation would suit Jurgen Klopp down to the ground. His ability to drop back and link up with the midfielders as well as being one of the deadliest finishers in the world makes this transfer a no-brainer. 

Possibility (out of 10): 4

Harry Kane

Darwin Nunez - Benfica and Uruguay

Age: 22

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Position: Striker

Strength(s): Finishing; Dribbling; Key Passes

Weakness(es): Experience; Game Management

Current Market Value: £36m

Current Wage: £31.000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £70m

Why Liverpool? Darwin Nunez was more than impressed in his visit to Anfield in the Champions League semi-final. Every time he touched the ball, he either put the ball in the net or created a big chance. His ability to switch positions throughout a match would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp, showing that he has more than just a clinical edge. 

Possibility (out of 10): 6.5

Darwin Nunez

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Robert Lewandowski Confirms He Is Leaving Bayern Munich, As Liverpool, Barcelona And PSG Await

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'It'll Be A Massive Mistake' - Former Liverpool Player On Reports Sadio Mane Could Be Heading To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Poland Manager: 'I'd Like To See Lewandowski In Liverpool' As Star Prepares To Leave Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane Replacement?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool, Van Dijk, Villareal
News

Report: Liverpool And Netherlands Defender Virgil Van Dijk Given Time Off International Duty

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Danny Murphy Urges Liverpool To Sign West Ham And England Midfielder Declan Rice

By Joe Dixon5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins PFA Fans Player Of The Year Award

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
raphinha
Transfers

Jose Enrique Tips Leeds And Brazil Winger Raphinha For Liverpool Move

By Joe Dixon6 hours ago