Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part One - Harry Kane And Darwin Nunez

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part one looks into Tottenham's Harry Kane and Benfica's Darwin Nunez.

Harry Kane - Tottenham and England

Age: 28

Position: Striker

Strength(s): Ariel ability; Finishing; Link Up Play

Weakness(es): Speed; Experience

Current Market Value: £90m

Current Wage: £200,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £85m

Why Liverpool? Harry Kane would be an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane. It would be the perfect response to Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City.

the Tottenham star's recent adaptation would suit Jurgen Klopp down to the ground. His ability to drop back and link up with the midfielders as well as being one of the deadliest finishers in the world makes this transfer a no-brainer.

Possibility (out of 10): 4

IMAGO / PA Images

Darwin Nunez - Benfica and Uruguay

Age: 22

Position: Striker

Strength(s): Finishing; Dribbling; Key Passes

Weakness(es): Experience; Game Management

Current Market Value: £36m

Current Wage: £31.000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £70m

Why Liverpool? Darwin Nunez was more than impressed in his visit to Anfield in the Champions League semi-final. Every time he touched the ball, he either put the ball in the net or created a big chance. His ability to switch positions throughout a match would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp, showing that he has more than just a clinical edge.

Possibility (out of 10): 6.5

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |