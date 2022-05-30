Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part One - Harry Kane And Darwin Nunez
The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part one looks into Tottenham's Harry Kane and Benfica's Darwin Nunez.
Harry Kane - Tottenham and England
Age: 28
Position: Striker
Strength(s): Ariel ability; Finishing; Link Up Play
Weakness(es): Speed; Experience
Current Market Value: £90m
Current Wage: £200,000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value: £85m
Why Liverpool? Harry Kane would be an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane. It would be the perfect response to Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City.
the Tottenham star's recent adaptation would suit Jurgen Klopp down to the ground. His ability to drop back and link up with the midfielders as well as being one of the deadliest finishers in the world makes this transfer a no-brainer.
Possibility (out of 10): 4
Darwin Nunez - Benfica and Uruguay
Age: 22
Position: Striker
Strength(s): Finishing; Dribbling; Key Passes
Weakness(es): Experience; Game Management
Current Market Value: £36m
Current Wage: £31.000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value: £70m
Why Liverpool? Darwin Nunez was more than impressed in his visit to Anfield in the Champions League semi-final. Every time he touched the ball, he either put the ball in the net or created a big chance. His ability to switch positions throughout a match would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp, showing that he has more than just a clinical edge.
Possibility (out of 10): 6.5
