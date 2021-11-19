'Make Us A Silly Offer' - Glen Johnson Believes Liverpool Are In A Win-Win Situation With Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has been speaking about the Mohamed Salah contract situation and believes the club are in a 'win-win' situation.

Johnson was speaking to the Liverpool Echo about Salah and how the situation currently lies amidst recent reported interest from Barcelona.

Data Driven Approach

The ex England international believes Liverpool's approach to signing and renewing players is all done based on data analytics.

In Salah's case however there are not expected to be any stats that indicate a deal shouldn't be done and it seems to be more the case of the money involved.

“We know when Liverpool renew players and when they sign players, it’s all about numbers and stats.

“They’ll only do it if their computer says so."

Win-Win

In respect of interest from Barcelona, Johnson believes now is not the time for a player of Salah's age to join the catalan club but Liverpool should listen if a silly offer is made.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be thinking, 'great, if it’s at all costs then make us a silly offer. If not, we keep Mo Salah'. It’s win-win."

“Timing is everything. Barcelona of old, of course that gets everyone’s attention. But they’re not that team at the moment, they’re not that club at the moment."

“But with Mo being slightly older, to go to Barcelona for two years, what’s the point? You could stay at Liverpool for two or three more years and be a legend.

“I think his ears would be pricked a lot more if he was 23 than he would now.”

