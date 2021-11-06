‘Manchester City Don’t Have That Ruthlessness Liverpool Have’ - Manchester United Legend Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has compared Manchester City and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have just beaten Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Compared to Liverpool's demolition of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side two weeks ago, it's not as impressive.

However, Manchester City did dominate their city rivals and United created absolutely nothing all game.

City seemed to be happy with 2-0 after they came out in the second-half, unlike Liverpool who kept going for as many goals as possible.

This result could be catastrophic for Ole, who was already under pressure going into this vital game.

Gary Neville Compares Manchester City to Liverpool

During the game when City were dominating, Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who was commentating the game for Sky, said that City don't have the same ruthlessness as Liverpool.

“City don’t have that ruthlessness Liverpool have, they don’t have that Salah, Mané, Jota and Firmino who will devastate you leaving you 5-0 down in the first half.”

After watching that game you would have to agree. Manchester City should've scored about seven goals against United today.

If they had a world class forward line like Liverpool then they probably would've repeated what Liverpool done at Old Trafford too.

