Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Apologises For Including One Liverpool Player & Cristiano Ronaldo In His Best Premier League XI

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has picked what he considers to be the best Premier League XI made up of just Portuguese players.

Bernardo Silva

Silva was put on the spot by Manchester City's youtube channel (via HITC) to name the team and could sense that fans of his club would not be best pleased as he included 2 Chelsea players, a Liverpool player and Cristiano Ronaldo!

"I have two Chelsea players, two United and one Liverpool, so I’m sorry."

The 27 year old decided his front three should also be made up of players from City's biggest rivals.

“I’m going to with the right winger, Nani. Striker, Diogo Jota and then on the left I’m going to go with Cristiano." 

Diogo Jota, Liverpool

Silva's Portuguese Premier League XI

Rui Patricio;

Paulo Ferreira, Ruben Dias, Ricardo Carvalho, Joao Cancelo;

Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Deco;

Nani, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

