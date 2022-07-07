MLS Attempt To Stop Time Wasting With New Rule | Will The Premier League And The Rest Of The World Adopt It?

America’s Major League Soccer is implementing an Off-field Treatment Rule in their reserve league MLS NEXT Pro to combat time-wasting. Will the Premier League and the rest of the footballing world adopt it?

Peter Vermes. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Time wasting is a common experience in modern-day football. Whether it occurs by delaying throw-ins and goal kicks or feigning injury, it can suck the joy out of a game.

The referees have been able to combat time-wasting from dawdling on the ball by issuing a yellow card. However, it’s a tougher call when players go down with what looks like an injury.

The MLS NEXT Pro Off-field Treatment Rule addresses the feigning injury issue. The rules are:

If a player is suspected to have an injury and is on the ground for longer than 15 seconds, a medical crew will come onto the field to evaluate the player and assist him off the field. Once the player is off the field, the player will be treated by the medical staff and will be required to remain off the field for three minutes.

*Exceptions to the three-minute requirement include potential head injury, cardiac issue, or other serious medical events.

In addition to the obvious benefit of combatting time-wasting tactics, there are other potential benefits of the rule.

Senior Vice President of Competition & Operations of MLS NEXT Pro Ali Curtis spoke on how it would allow the medical professionals to treat the players in a less pressurized, more controlled environment.

While it seems like a straightforward rule that could be the answer to time-wasting, there will undoubtedly be hiccups to overcome.

However, if the Off-field Treatment Rule is deemed a success across the pond, it could find its way out of America and be adopted in other leagues.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |