MLS Attempt To Stop Time Wasting With New Rule | Will The Premier League And The Rest Of The World Adopt It?
America’s Major League Soccer is implementing an Off-field Treatment Rule in their reserve league MLS NEXT Pro to combat time-wasting. Will the Premier League and the rest of the footballing world adopt it?
Time wasting is a common experience in modern-day football. Whether it occurs by delaying throw-ins and goal kicks or feigning injury, it can suck the joy out of a game.
The referees have been able to combat time-wasting from dawdling on the ball by issuing a yellow card. However, it’s a tougher call when players go down with what looks like an injury.
The MLS NEXT Pro Off-field Treatment Rule addresses the feigning injury issue. The rules are:
- If a player is suspected to have an injury and is on the ground for longer than 15 seconds, a medical crew will come onto the field to evaluate the player and assist him off the field.
- Once the player is off the field, the player will be treated by the medical staff and will be required to remain off the field for three minutes.
*Exceptions to the three-minute requirement include potential head injury, cardiac issue, or other serious medical events.
In addition to the obvious benefit of combatting time-wasting tactics, there are other potential benefits of the rule.
Senior Vice President of Competition & Operations of MLS NEXT Pro Ali Curtis spoke on how it would allow the medical professionals to treat the players in a less pressurized, more controlled environment.
While it seems like a straightforward rule that could be the answer to time-wasting, there will undoubtedly be hiccups to overcome.
However, if the Off-field Treatment Rule is deemed a success across the pond, it could find its way out of America and be adopted in other leagues.
