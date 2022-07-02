Watch: Mohamed Salah's Friends Celebrate With The Egyptian King After Liverpool Contract Announcement

The day all Liverpool fans had been waiting for, Mohamed Salah puts pen to paper and officially signs a new deal with the club. The announcement was met with jubilation, not within just the fanbase, but also within the Egyptian's friendship circle.

After months of uncertainty, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah put the saga to an end, with the forward signing a long-term deal until 2025, with an option of an additional year.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Salah himself have come out publicly on many occasions, reiterating their desire to get the contract done, keeping The Reds winger at Anfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

FSG and the board had to break their wage structure to keep the Egyptian and despite he and his agent wanting at least £400k per week, they managed to convince both of them to accept less.

The new contract will see Mohamed Salah possibly stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career and could be a part of more success under the current regime.

Following the announcement yesterday, a video emerged on Twitter of Mohamed Salah and his friends celebrating the news, showing the exact feelings that were felt throughout the Liverpool fanbase.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |