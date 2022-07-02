Skip to main content

Watch: Mohamed Salah's Friends Celebrate With The Egyptian King After Liverpool Contract Announcement

The day all Liverpool fans had been waiting for, Mohamed Salah puts pen to paper and officially signs a new deal with the club. The announcement was met with jubilation, not within just the fanbase, but also within the Egyptian's friendship circle.

After months of uncertainty, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah put the saga to an end, with the forward signing a long-term deal until 2025, with an option of an additional year.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Salah himself have come out publicly on many occasions, reiterating their desire to get the contract done, keeping The Reds winger at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah
Scroll to Continue

Read More

FSG and the board had to break their wage structure to keep the Egyptian and despite he and his agent wanting at least £400k per week, they managed to convince both of them to accept less.

The new contract will see Mohamed Salah possibly stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career and could be a part of more success under the current regime. 

Following the announcement yesterday, a video emerged on Twitter of Mohamed Salah and his friends celebrating the news, showing the exact feelings that were felt throughout the Liverpool fanbase. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott New Liverpool Squad Number Revealed Ahead Of 2022/23 Season - Player Gives Reasons For Change

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'This Is His Club Now' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah First Interview After Signing New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.
Quotes

'A Data Game' - Robbie Fowler Explains Liverpool's Scouting System & How Darwin Nunez Could Help In Certain Matches

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
News

Liverpool Reveal FPL Prices For 11 Players - Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Van Dijk & More

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Darwin Nunez v Erling Haaland - Robbie Fowler Gives Verdict On Chase For Premier League Golden Boot

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Does Not Want To Sign New Contract

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'It's A Happy Day' - Mohamed Salah On Signing A New Contract With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago