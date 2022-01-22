Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane To Face-Off In Race To Qualify For The World Cup

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will face off as Egypt have been drawn to take on Senegal in a World Cup playoff game.

The two sides were drawn against each other in the final round of CAF qualifiers for the tournament, meaning that one of the two nations won't be playing in Qatar for this year's World Cup.

The tie will be a two-legged affair, taking place between March 24th and 29th.

Being drawn as the home side, Egypt will welcome Senegal for the first leg before jetting off to Senegal for the second leg of the tie.

The Pharaohs will be hoping to make it to their fourth ever World Cup finals in an attempt to improve on their abysmal record at the tournament.

Egypt have played seven times at the World Cup finals, winning none of their games and scoring just five goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Senegal will be looking to get to their third finals, having made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the tournament back in 2002.

