Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez Show Off Incredible Physiques Ahead Of Liverpool Pre-Season Training

Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have given Reds fans a hint of what shape they are in ahead of pre-season starting.

Salah suffered a niggling injury towards the end of the season and was reported to have played with the problem in Egypt's AFCON qualifier against Naby Keita's Guinea but showed no ill effects after being snapped on holiday.

Uruguayan Nunez signed for Liverpool earlier this summer in a transfer from Benfica that could rise to a club-record £85million including add-ons.

The 23-year-old has been brought in to try and help fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane who has signed for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Mane's contribution at Anfield cannot be played down so Salah, Nunez, and the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino will all need to be on form in the forthcoming campaign to cater for the loss of the Senegalese.

Pre-season training is due to commence in ten days time and Nunez also looked in unbelievable shape as he was snapped in the gym as he now looks forward to undertaking his first training session at the AXA Training Centre.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |