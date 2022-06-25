Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez Show Off Incredible Physiques Ahead Of Liverpool Pre-Season Training

Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have given Reds fans a hint of what shape they are in ahead of pre-season starting.

Mohamed Salah
Darwin Nunez

Salah suffered a niggling injury towards the end of the season and was reported to have played with the problem in Egypt's AFCON qualifier against Naby Keita's Guinea but showed no ill effects after being snapped on holiday.

Uruguayan Nunez signed for Liverpool earlier this summer in a transfer from Benfica that could rise to a club-record £85million including add-ons.

The 23-year-old has been brought in to try and help fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane who has signed for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mane's contribution at Anfield cannot be played down so Salah, Nunez, and the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino will all need to be on form in the forthcoming campaign to cater for the loss of the Senegalese.

Pre-season training is due to commence in ten days time and Nunez also looked in unbelievable shape as he was snapped in the gym as he now looks forward to undertaking his first training session at the AXA Training Centre.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Takumi Minamino - Monaco Boss Appears To Confirm Transfer From Liverpool To Ligue 1 Club

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Claims Transfer Move For Real Madrid Attacker Will Be 'Difficult'

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kingsley Coman Serge Gnabry Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Interested' In Bringing Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry To Anfield

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
ben davies lean
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's 'Forgotten Man' Set For Anfield Exit This Summer

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Made Approach For Talented Forward Ahead Of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona And PSG

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'I Look Forward To Watching The Next Season' - States Pundit On Liverpool and Manchester City's Recent Signings

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Consider Selling Mohamed Salah This Summer

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Jonathan David Renato Sanches
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Transfer Target Set To Join Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago