Mohamed Salah Issues Four Word Warning Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

After the disappointment of just missing out on the Premier League title, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is clearly in a determined mood heading into the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah

The Reds lost out to Manchester City by just a point on a topsy turvy last day where at one stage Pep Guardiola's team trailed Aston Villa by two goals.

As Liverpool eventually won their own battle 3-1 against Wolves at Anfield, City produced an incredible fightback to beat Steven Gerrard's team with three goals in five minutes to secure the title.

After winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, Liverpool now look forward to the Champions League final against Los Blancos on Saturday.

With a chance to end the season with a brilliant treble, Salah was clearly in determined mood as he took to Twitter to issue a four-word warning to Carlo Ancelotti's team.

'We’re not done yet.'

