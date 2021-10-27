Mohamed Salah Reveals Didier Drogba Mistake After Liverpool Goal Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has revealed that taking off his shirt after scoring against Crystal Palace in September was a mistake as he thought he had broken Didier Drogba's African goal scoring record in the Premier League.

The Egyptian netted the second goal in a 3-0 win at Anfield against the Eagles and wheeled away in celebration removing his shirt.

Salah has told BEIN Sports that this was a miscalculation on his part!

It didn't take long however for the 29 year old to beat Drogba's record with his hat-trick at Old Trafford on Sunday taking him past the Ivory Coast star's tally of 104 onto 106.

The Chelsea legend Drogba was classy as ever as he took to twitter to show his appreciation for Salah and his Senegalese teammate Sadio Mane.

Best In The World

The Egyptian has been in scintillating form this season scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

It has left many of his teammates, ex-players and pundits claiming he is now the best player in the world.

Now that he has broken Drogba's record, if he carries on scoring at the same rate, he will set a record that may never be broken.

